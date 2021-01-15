Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.29

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 2648142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The company has a market cap of C$643.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.66.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s payout ratio is -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

