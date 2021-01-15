BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Up 6.4%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.10. 510,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 804,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

BTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after buying an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.