BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $126.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.20.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock opened at $105.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.93 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $9,881,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $295,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 1,283.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.