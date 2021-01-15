Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 52.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $6.06 on Friday. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of -0.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities began coverage on Biomerica in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis decreased their target price on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Catherine Coste acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

