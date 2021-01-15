BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCRX. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,791,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 313.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 907,591 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

