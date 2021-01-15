Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO Sells $3,336,300.00 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,677.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Hippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, James Hippel sold 7,391 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.05, for a total value of $2,269,406.55.

On Monday, November 9th, James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,115,244.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $337.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.37. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $343.70.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

