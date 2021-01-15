Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $128.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion and a PE ratio of -247.27.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,926.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 2,012 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $197,357.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,431,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,134 shares of company stock valued at $38,182,158. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 18.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 366.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,966 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

