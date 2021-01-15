BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $98.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.42.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $64.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 105,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $6,958,081.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,705.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $59,988,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

