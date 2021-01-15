Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. Big Lots also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of BIG opened at $52.18 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

