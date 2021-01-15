Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Lake Street Capital

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 765,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $304.96 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,471.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $165,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,045 shares of company stock valued at $232,670. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

