BidiPass (BDP) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $226,904.00 and approximately $21,507.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00047258 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005479 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00407900 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039507 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.87 or 0.04019353 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013373 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013602 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “
BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
