BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
Shares of BBL traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.79. 125,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,583. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.