BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BBL traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.79. 125,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,583. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.