Bezant Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,425.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $56,425.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00385311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.36 or 0.04078562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

