BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BYSI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.60. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 74.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

