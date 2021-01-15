Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Up 7.1%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 368,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 493,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XAIR. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 38,500 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 115.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

