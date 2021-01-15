Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 196.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,181 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 22.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Best Buy by 22.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.10.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

