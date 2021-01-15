Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $114,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE BHLB opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

