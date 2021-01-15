Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €161.00 ($189.41) to €163.00 ($191.76) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. 7,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.