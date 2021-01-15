Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHER. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.91 ($150.48).

ETR:DHER opened at €128.30 ($150.94) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €116.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion and a PE ratio of -26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Delivery Hero SE has a 1-year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

