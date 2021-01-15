Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHER. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.91 ($150.48).

ETR:DHER opened at €128.30 ($150.94) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €116.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion and a PE ratio of -26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Delivery Hero SE has a 1-year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

