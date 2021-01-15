Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $92.52.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.