Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $92.52.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.