Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $438,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQNR. Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.22. 4,490,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

