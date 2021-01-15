Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $7.36 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $69.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $286,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6,163.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.