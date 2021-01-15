Bellecapital International Ltd. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.20, for a total transaction of $517,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $382,830.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,720,691 shares of company stock valued at $155,854,474 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $255.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.68. The company has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

