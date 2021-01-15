Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 4,165 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,958 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,850. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 464,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

