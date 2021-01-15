Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 1,603 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $113,899.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,271 shares in the company, valued at $159,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,921 shares of company stock worth $29,129,974. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.95.

ETSY stock opened at $212.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.37. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $221.12.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

