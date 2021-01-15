Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,009,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 119,056 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,335.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $54.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,852.53. 546,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11,577.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,643.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,277.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,889.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

