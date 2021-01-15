Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019,822 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,486,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,420,000 after buying an additional 4,128,139 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,582,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TEVA opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.