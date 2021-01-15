Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,808 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,671,000 after purchasing an additional 112,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,260,000 after acquiring an additional 70,309 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 5.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hologic by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,844,000 after acquiring an additional 269,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

