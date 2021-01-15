Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $466,000 in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 166.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.30. 123,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $65,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,851 shares of company stock worth $6,197,740. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.