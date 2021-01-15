Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $210,000 in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $783,000.

BATS:EWGS opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.