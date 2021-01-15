Bellecapital International Ltd. Increases Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Linden Rose Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,094,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of SEA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.87. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.98 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.