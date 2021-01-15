Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.6% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $115.62. 2,580,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

