Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys Shares of 79,316 Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Caleres by 187.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Caleres by 25.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.59. 756,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $666.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

