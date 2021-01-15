Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 37,778 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

