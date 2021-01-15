Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 4,989 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. PRA Health Sciences makes up 2.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.18.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRAH stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.11. 234,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,065. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

