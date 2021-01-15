Beldex Price Down 4% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $72.01 million and $546,962.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 79.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

