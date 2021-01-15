Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of BDRFF stock remained flat at $$117.15 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $122.56.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

