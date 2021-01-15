Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of BDRFF stock remained flat at $$117.15 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $122.56.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Story: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.