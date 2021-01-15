Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Up 13.7%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) was up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.42 and last traded at $111.32. Approximately 925,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 900,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.64.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.