Beacon Financial Group Sells 7,860 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,346. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $257.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

