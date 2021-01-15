Beacon Financial Group Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,164 shares of company stock valued at $21,990,509. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

NVIDIA stock traded down $11.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $516.73. 295,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,778,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $529.41 and its 200-day moving average is $499.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

