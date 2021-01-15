Beacon Financial Group Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Unilever by 7,495.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 363,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 358,651 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Unilever by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 102,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

