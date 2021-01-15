Beacon Financial Group Has $2.56 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2,043.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after buying an additional 324,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,230,000 after buying an additional 236,451 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $15,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.58. 73,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

