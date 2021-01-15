Beacon Financial Group Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.82 and a 200-day moving average of $156.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

