Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 79,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,267. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

