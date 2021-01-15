Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 2378604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

BTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$488.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.63.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

