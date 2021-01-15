Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in December

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.04. 356,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,551. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

