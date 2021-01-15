Bay Rivers Group Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Quidel were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Quidel by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1,608.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $3.87 on Friday, hitting $201.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,427. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.24 and its 200 day moving average is $220.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.