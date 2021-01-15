Bay Rivers Group Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Leidos by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 58,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 79,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.88. 7,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

