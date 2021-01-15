Bay Rivers Group Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU traded down $5.93 on Friday, hitting $341.80. 61,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,187. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.58. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

