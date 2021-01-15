Bay Rivers Group Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 74,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.59. 59,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,975. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,551.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

